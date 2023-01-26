0
What Kennedy Agyapong told Owusu Bempah’s church about his presidential ambition

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has entreated members of the Glorious Word Power Ministry church to support his bid with their prayers.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the Assin Central Member of Parliament visited the head branch of the church founded and led by Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah to worship with the congregation.

Addressing the congregation during his visit, Kennedy Agyapong expressed his utmost conviction about winning the flagbearership with the blessing of God and therefore called on the church to support him with prayers.

“You may have heard in the media that honourable Kennedy Agyapong is going to contest, I am going to contest… When you look at the big names in the race you realise I am the underdog in there but nothing can stop the person God has blessed,” he said.

Referencing the story of David in the Bible, Kennedy Agyapong said he is capable of towering over his opponents despite his position as the underdog.

“I ask for your prayers in the race we are going into. No matter the situation we are in today, Kennedy Agyapong as president will make a difference in this country,” he stated.

Kennedy Agyapong is one of some NPP stalwarts who have announced their bid to contest in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

The likes of Alan Kyerematen, Dr Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyapong, and Joe Ghartey have all announced their bids.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is yet to officially announce his bid, is deemed one of the leading contenders for the race.



GA/BOG

