What Kissi Agyebeng said about Amidu, Agyapong, Gabby others during vetting

Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng

•Kissi Agyebeng was vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday

•He was subsequently recommended for approval by the committee



•Kissi Agyebeng was quizzed on his relationship with some prominent persons



Special Prosecutor-nominee Kissi Agyebeng on Thursday, July 22, 2021 faced the Appointments Committee of Parliament for his vetting, he was subsequently approved unanimously by the Committee.



The vetting process lasted hours with Agyebeng offering answers to a number of issues that pertains to the office he has been nominated for as well as his personal experience and credibility.



His relationship with certain individuals and comments by some prominent people about him were examined by the committee members who sought clarity on his view on those people as well as comments.



GhanaWeb looks at five individuals whose name came up during the vetting and how the nominee reacted to them.

Agyebeng on Amidu



Agyebeng is walking into a position once held by Martin Amidu. After his exit late last year, Martin Amidu has made some statements including a claim that Agyebeng is being brought in to do a hatchet job for the government.



Kissi Agyebeng told the committee members that persons with such notions have little or no appreciation of who he is.



On Amidu’s claims about his age, Agyebeng said: “In terms of experience as I stated earlier, I was called to the bar some 18 years ago, I qualify to sit on the Supreme Court of Ghana. Indeed, I am three years past the qualification for the Supreme Court.



“I turned 43 years on 2 July. I qualify to be the President of the Republic. I am age mates with the President of the French Republic and I am a year older than the Minister of Justice and Attorney General. We were mates at the University of Ghana. There is no question about his age. Why then throw issues about my age?” he said.



Agyebeng on Gabby Otchere Darko

Once again, the link between Agyebeng and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko was highlighted by Martin Amidu who claimed that Agyebeng worked on the controversial Agyapa at the behest of Otchere-Darko, a cousin to President Akufo-Addo.



He stated unequivocally that he is a man of his own and has no connection with the Agyapa scandal.



He admitted to having a relationship with Gabby Otchere-Darko but said it had nothing to do with Agyapa.



“Gabby is my professional colleague. My firm has represented him in several defamatory cases,” Mr Agyebeng told the Appointments Committee.



On his connection to the Agyapa deal, he said“I was not involved in Agyapa transaction in any form or manner. I certainly will investigate the truth of the matter ought to be told, I was not involved in the deal.”



Agyebeng on Kennedy Agyapong

In the aftermath of the airing of the Number12 documentary, Kennedy Agyapong want on a media campaign to discredit the investigative piece as well as Anas and his team of investigators.



Agyebeng who was then counsel for Anas Aremeyaw Anas made some comments including asking Kennedy Agyapong to apologise for revealing the identity of Ahmed Hussein Suale.



Agyebeng defended his comments and maintained that Kennedy Agyapong owed Ahmed Suale’s family an apology.



He will however not comment on statements Kennedy Agyapong reportedly made relative to his appointment.



Agyebeng on Anas Aremeyaw Anas



The legality of the undercover journalism done by Anas Aremeyaw Anas came up during the vetting.

Kissi Agyebeng defended the modus operandi of Anas and promised to engage his service when he assumes his role.



“I fully subscribe to that principle, and I am going to use it… I will be engaging investigative journalists in respect of my work if given the nod. I say so because corruption is so secretive and complex, and unless the participants are coming to you to report themselves to you, it is almost impossible to find it out. If someone can go underground (undercover) and through a sting operation come out with some evidence which has probative value, I am all for it and I am going to use it,” he said.



Kissi Agyebeng on Godfred Dame



In defending his competence and qualification, Kissi Agyebeng opened up on his relationship with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Dame.



