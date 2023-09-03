What New York Times said about Ghana’s ‘kosua ne meko’

This snack is quite easy to make

One of Ghana’s favourite snacks; 'Kosua ne meko' (egg and pepper) found its way into a New York Times’ magazine piece.

The publication sought to share with the rest of the world, what this snack comprises and how easy it is to prepare.



Describing it as a ‘popular Ghanaian street food’, the Nigerian writer; Yewande Komolafe noted that eggs for this snack are ‘stuffed with tomato relish’.



“A hard-boiled egg split slightly down the middle and stuffed with a chunky tomato relish, 'Kosua ne meko' is a quick Ghanaian snack sold by street vendors.



"Classic versions include hard-boiled eggs that have been cured by dredging them shell-on through dampened salt a day before. The relish, referred to as “raw pepper,” can taste different depending on the vendor, but it always has crushed tomatoes, red onions, and chiles,” parts of the piece said.



The publication also highlighted how to make the food and some occasions the snack can be enjoyed at.



“For home cooks, this can be a simple dish made quickly (or ahead) to share broadly — at the beach, a picnic, an afternoon cocktail party, or a potluck brunch. An asanka, a small mortar and pestle with a rough interior, is used to prepare the raw pepper, but a food processor can also step in. Simply salting the egg before adding the relish, or after, can at least hint at the salt-dredging technique,” it further noted.

