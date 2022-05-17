What Nigel Gaisie said about Ghana returning to food crisis should Akufo-Addo win a second term

Nigel Gaisie speaks ahead of 2020 elections

I know Ghanaians will not make that mistake, Nigel Gaisie



I vote for NPP, Nigel Gaisie declares



The Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has been on social media patting himself on the back for what he says are his words coming to pass.



The controversial, outspoken prophet had prophesied ahead of the 2020 general elections that there would be a harsher form of the 1983 food crisis in Ghana should Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo be given a second term in office.



In recent news, there have been various reports about the rising cost of foodstuff and the fears by many experts that the country could be in danger of a food crisis should nothing be done to arrest the situation any time soon.



But, what exactly did Prophet Nigel Gaisie say about this looming food crisis?

“I vote for NPP. Me, Nigel, I have voted twice in my life: I voted for President Akufo-Addo, I voted for President Kufuor. Jefferson Sackey, Office of the President, he will bear me witness. I can mention a lot of names of people in that office but I am speaking as a prophet of God, that if this country gives President Akufo-Addo another four years, it will go back to ’83.



“… and if this country makes a mistake, we will come back to say that a certain prophet prophesied, and I know that Ghanaians won’t make that mistake…” he said.



Watch the full clip of him speaking on a channel called Daily View GH below:







Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has warned of an impending food crisis akin to what occurred in 1983.



His comment comes on the back of the Ghana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) issuing a similar caution to the same effect if there is no investment made into agriculture.

Commenting on the issue, Nigel Gaisie stressed that there is danger ahead for the country and the earlier it is addressed, the better.



According to him, he saw in a vision that the streets of Accra were in serious distress and that nobody was sleeping.



Nigel Gaisie disclosed that amidst all this, he had to help some persons who approached him.



He continued by admonishing people in authority to avoid being political when they hear a man of God speak.



“There is DANGER AHEAD AND THE EARLIER, ITS ADDRESSED THE BETTER. For the first time this year, the spirit of the Lord did not allow me to sleep last night.



“I was inspired to be on the major streets of Accra the whole of this dawn and the city was Alive, nobody was sleeping.

“I saw serious stress on the street, the night was very busy like a day time, I gave a young lady 100cedis and am still in shock her RESPONSE.



“A grown-up man rushed to my car and was weeping like a child, He said, I have not eaten for two days



“I have to send him 200gh when I got to the office today, Let the authorities WOKE UP BEFORE LATE.....Let us avoid being too political and hear the VOICE OF GOD. As a prophet, I STILL SEE A REPETITION OF 1983,” Nigel Gaisie posted on his Facebook page.



Ghana experienced severe droughts in 1968-1973, 1982-1984, and 1990-1992 with the drought of 1983/1984 being the most significant.



This caused general food insecurity in the country.





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



