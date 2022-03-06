3
What Nkrumah’s Classic Rolls Royce now looks like

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A photo of the presidential vehicle of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has emerged on the internet.

The picture captures the Classic Rolls Royce that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah used during his visit to Akosombo to commission the Volta Dam in 1996.

Dr. Nkrumah was seen stepping out of the Black version of this vehicle when he arrived on the grounds, being escorted by his bodyguards in a video below, captured during the commissioning.

Per a post by renowned economist, Nii Moi Thompson the vehicle has become one of many other very luxurious vehicles rotting away at the National Museum in Accra.

Meanwhile, 1960 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud vehicle, according to car experts, cost between $25,700 and $37,620 which is about 182,055.87 to 266,495.79 in the Ghanaian cedis today.

See below a picture of Nkrumah’s Rolls Royce:



