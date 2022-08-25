What Odike said to incur the wrath of Manhyia

Last week, the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai alias ‘Odike’, incurred the wrath of the Manhyia Palace.

Manhyia performed rituals to banish Odike, claiming he sought to wage a rebellion against Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the entire Ashanti Kingdom.



The rituals, which included the slaughtering of a live ram and the pouring of libation, were also to summon the gods of Ashanti to deal with Odike for his rebellion.



What did Odike do?



Odike was a guest on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM last week, where he lashed out at traditional leaders for failing to fight against illegal mining, which he noted was having a devastating effect on forest, land and water reserves in the area.



“My is directed at the occupant of the Golden Stool (Otumfuo Osei Tutu II) and Manhyia. Nana, if you are listening, please listen well. Your ancestors, Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh and others, left us lands with water bodies intact…. Nana, the way you are looking on for us to lose our forests and water bodies to galamsey, what account are you going to give Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh when you die someday?” he questioned while the host of the programme, Nana Yaw Mensah Joel sought to require Odike to be measured in his utterances against the revered Otumfuo.



Odike observed that galamsey activities in the Ashanti Kingdom have significantly depleted forest reserves while placing various water bodies under threat.

This, he said, seems to be happening without a response from the traditional leaders who are rather watching for politicians to destroy the forests.



“Offinsohene alone fought against galamsey until he died. But as soon as he died, they have taken over Offinso and its enclave. Otumfuo, all the divisions are under your watch. Is it good what is happening? You tend to dissociate yourself from the politicians, but you are active participants like we would not be in this position,” he said.



Fuming, Odike dared Manhyia to come clean and fight against galamsey in Ashanti lest he mobilises the youth to demonstrate over the matter.







“If Manhyia does not rise, I will stage a demonstration against you. The menace would not fester if you had nothing to do with it. I will mobilise the youth of Ashanti to register our displeasure because we have realised you are part of it.



“We have complained time without number, but when you have the opportunity to address it, you shift the blame on the politicians. That is not true; I am telling you today that Manhyia has something to do with it. Come out and explain how you cannot be said to be a part,” he raged.

He emphasised that Manhyia must be seen condemning and fighting illegal mining if, indeed, the traditional authorities have no hand in the menace.



“Soon, you will hear from me. I am coming to mobilise; if Manhyia does not condone it, go ahead and issue a statement that any chief caught in galamsey activities will be dealt with,” he said.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, in May 2021, warned chiefs in the Ashanti Kingdom not to meddle in illegal mining activities. Otumfuo warned that he would not relent in dealing with any traditional leader who would be caught in such an act.



“On my part, I have already warned my chiefs and elders against participation in such illegalities and would not hesitate to strongly sanction any such infraction.



“Already, I have had reports of what is happening in Amansie and Fomena. I am investigating that to see what is happening,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu said.



But according to Odike, Otumfuo’s statement in 2021 was insincere.

“What measures have they taken? Today it is worse after KNUST. I see it to be a matter of throwing dust into our eyes; there has been no action. Our lands are still being destroyed,” Odike said.



On his quest to fight the current situation, Odike said he is ready to pay whatever price it takes to correct the menace stating that “I will die for Asanteman. I will speak and die.”



He further accused the traditional leaders of selling off lands for their own interests to the detriment of the development of the Ashanti Kingdom.



The response to Odike



The Manhyia Palace, following the statements by Odike, has accused him of instigating an uprising against the Golden Stool, Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the occupant and the entire Ashanti Kingdom.



This led to the performance of the rituals to banish Odike from Manhyia.

Meanwhile, the chief of Odike’s hometown, Nana Asenso Kuffo Ababio, has also issued a decree to banish Odike from the town.



The chief speaking to his subjects said Odike would not be welcome in his town until he goes to Manhyia to plead for his utterances.















GA/SEA