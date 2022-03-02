What Prophet Kwabena Tawiah said in his last interview before his death

Kwabena Tawiah predicts Akufo-Addo’s death

Prophet Kwabena Tawiah speaks about fake Takoradi pregnant woman



Controversial church leader is dead



The Founder and leader of the Church of Rabbi, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah was reported dead on Monday, February 28, 2022.



The prophet who is said to have died at the Accra Ridge Hospital on Monday, was known for several claims and prophecies some of which he made about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Prior to his death, the last public appearance of Prophet Kwabena Tawiah who was regular in the media space was somewhere in October 2021.



He was speaking to Oman Channel and reacting to the report of a woman who had gone missing at Takoradi with a nine-month-old pregnancy.

Speaking on the matter, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah among other things stated that the issue was a staged one and that the suspect had help from some conspirators.



"If you ask for my opinion, I will say that she did not do it all by herself, she had the collaboration of other people,” the prophet said.



Josephine Panyin Mensah who was later found at Axim according to the police, faked her kidnap and supposed pregnancy, and has since been facing prosecution for her actions.



Watch prophet Kwabena Tawiah’s last interview below:



