What Rawlings told Mills' son about Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho and Kofi Atta Mills share a photo with the late JJ Rawlings

It's been ten years since the passing of John Atta Mills

Koku Anyidoho speaks of the legacy of the late Atta Mills



Koku Anyidoho describes his relationship with the son of late Atta Mills



A former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has spoken about how the late former President Jerry John Rawlings implored Kofi Atta Mills to stick with him [Koku] because he is a brother.



He explained that his former boss, the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, was the one who first made this clear to Kofi, pointing him to the fact that he (Koku) was just like a son to him.



Speaking in an Angel FM interview and monitored by GhanaWeb, Koku Anyidoho said that the son of the late president has been very involved with him, even to the extent of getting involved in all the activities relating to the legacies of John Evans Atta Mills.

"Kofi has attended all our functions when he's in town and available; Kofi attends all our functions because his father made him know that, 'Kofi, this is your elder brother. I love him just as I love you except that you are from my loin, but Koku is a brother to you,'" he said.



Koku Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, explained that this was an attribute that the late JJ Rawlings corroborated, imploring Kofi Atta Mills to keep a brotherly bond with him.



"This picture that we took to Rawlings; when we went, it's the same thing Rawlings told him, that, 'Young man, follow this man, he's a good man, follow him,' because, by that time, I had sent him to Asomdwee Park; he knows what that meant to him," he said.



Koku spoke on a number of issues, including the legacies of John Evans Atta Mills, among other topical subjects relating to the late president that he has been so outspoken about, especially when it's been almost ten years since the late statesman died.