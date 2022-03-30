What Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said after the passing of the E-Levy

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa insist the Majority did not pass the Electronic Levy as it’s being reported in the local media.

Parliament according to reports have passed the much-dreaded E-Levy after the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout during Parliamentary proceedings.



But reacting to the reports, Okudzeto Ablakwa in a post n social media insist that what happened is nullity considering the recent ruling by the Supreme court.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29 moved a motion for the passage of the E-levy in Parliament.



This was after he presented a statement on the E-levy in the House.



“I, therefore, move the motion” for the passage of the E-levy, he said.



Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng seconded the motion.

However, just before he finished making his statement Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu rose and said they could not deliberate on it because they did have access to the report. His position was supported by Tamale Central lawmaker Murtala Mohammed.



Read His Post Here



You thought we will give you the pleasure of returning to court for a declaration that the Assin North MP shouldn’t have been present in the Chamber to vote so that you can claim a 137-136 victory for the E-Levy.



With our strategic walkout, you fall short of the required 138 quorum under article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution and as affirmed by the Supreme Court in the recent Justice Abdulai case.



There can be no contention about Hon. Adwoa Safo’s absence from today’s proceedings. Trust your NDC representatives, we have a conscience, and we know that the real power belongs to you.



Going by the Supreme Court’s decision, the E-Levy has not been passed. What transpired today is a ridiculous nullity!