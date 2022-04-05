5
What Speaker Alban Bagbin told parliamentary staff

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K Bagbin, has cautioned staff of the legislature against leaking sensitive parliamentary documents to the press.

Such misconduct, he noted, reduces the reputation of the institution and what it represents in the eyes of citizens.

Speaking at a staff durbar held on 2 April 2022 at the Chamber of Parliament, Mr Bagbin noted that the Board of the Parliamentary Service has made some decisions to ensure an efficient, non-partisan, innovative and professional Parliamentary Service, through holistic staff welfare and empowerment packages.

He urged all the staff to work together as a committed team to ensure that Ghana’s legislature attains its vision of developing into a model Parliament worthy of emulation by other legislative institutions.

