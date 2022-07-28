What Speaker Bagbin said after going to consult the ‘old lady’ on Adwoa Safo

Alban Bagbin is the Speaker of Parliament

During the last sitting of the third meeting of the eighth parliament, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, took a two-minute break to seek consultation on the issue of Adwoa Safo's fate.

This was after the House came to a dead-end on whether or not to declare the seat of Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, vacant or not.



The MP in question has been absent from post for a prolonged time, prompting calls for her seat to be declared vacant; a move that was being spearheaded by her own colleagues on the Majority side of the House.



On his return, Alban Bagin, having earlier stated the importance of this decision by parliament, refrained from delivering a judgment on the matter.



However, he acknowledged the arguments of the majority leader prior to his break, after which he adjourned the sitting sine dine.



“I have consulted the old lady. The old lady has given me an advice and I think that advice is clear because the issues raised by the Majority Leader is both substantive and procedural law and I need time to submit to this House a reasoned, written ruling.



“I cannot in the haste of today, give you the ruling. In the circumstances, I’d urge this House for us to call it a day,” he said.

The House has since gone on recess.



