What U.S Judge said about Ghanaian ISIS member's conduct

Koteyyy Alexander Kotey is a member of IS Beatles

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A U.S federal court judge, Thomas Selby Ellis at the Alexandria District Court in Virginia, has described the conduct of Alexander Kotey, as “egregious, violent and inhumane.”

He said this while delivering judgement on the case of Alexander Kotey, adding that prosecuting him was not done out of revenge as people would want to believe but instead in search for truth

Alexander Kotey, a British-born terrorist of Ghanaian descent is reported to have carried out some evil acts including the detention and hostage-taking of four Americans in 2012 and 2013, as part of his deeds with an ISIS cell of Britons called the IS Beatles.

Alexander is reported to have sat quietly and unmoved during the hearing as he listened to the families of his victims recount their horror before and after the deaths of their loved ones.

He declined to comment on the case, instead, he referred to a lengthy letter he had filed with the court.

In the letter, he noted that he sometimes felt sympathy for his captives but such sentiment, he described were “often brief and momentary”.

He called himself a soldier carrying out orders and using harsh tactics that were necessary to fight the United States as part of asymmetrical warfare.

Judge Ellis sentenced Mr. Kotey to eight life sentences, which are to run at the same time and could land him at a high-security prison in Florence, Colo., called the Supermax.

