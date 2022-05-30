What Wontumi said after kicking out Coka, others in NPP Ashanti Regional polls

Chairman Wontumi beat 4 other contenders to emerge winner

NPP elects regional executives

15 regions vote in regional elections



Wontumi retains chairmanship for the third time



It was a stiff battle between incumbent Chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi) and his close contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah in the regional executive elections that came off on Saturday, May 28, 2022.



Other contestants were Robert Asare-Bediako, Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah and Kwasi Owusu Aduomi.



Among all the candidates, Wontumi was the only one who had been chairman for two times consecutively and was hoping for a third term.

After voting at the end of the day, Chairman Wontumi polled some 464 votes as against Odeneho Kwaku Appiah’s 306.



After declaration of the votes by the Electoral Commission, Wontumi together with his camp celebrated the win with victory chants and dances after which he gave a victory speech.



Below is his full speech:



Today, we thank all of you. Such a good party, a party with millions of people, if you are put in charge of it, it won’t be an easy task so I know you have all observed and learnt your lessons from it.



For every mistake we might have made, myself and the executives, please forgive us. For our colleagues who contended with us in the race to become regional executives, it is not that they are not knowledgeable enough but in every battle, God chooses a winner.





Everybody did well, what we need for 2024 is unity. I stand in the stead of my regional executives to say that no one lost. You can’t be in such a good party, campaign and not step on toes at certain points with your utterances. We all don’t want that but sometimes, things like that happen. If anyone wronged us, for 2024, for the sake of breaking the 8, my regional executives and myself, we forgive everyone.



We thank everyone, our campaign managers, people who prayed for us, Christians and Muslims alike. Media people who spoke for and against us, we thank you. We want to promise media personnel that we will work with them.



The Wontumi team, we were quiet because when David went for the battle with Goliath, he didn’t make noise, he kept quiet and handed over the battle to God to fight for him.





So if you read Songs of Solomon chapter 25, it says a King intercedes so when I was Regional Chairman, and my executives came to join me to fight, God had to fight for us, it wasn’t our campaign, it was to pave way for our win in 2024.



Ashanti Region security, Electoral Commission, national executives, John Boadu, His Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice, eminent, prominent Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff and all MPs, we thank you all.



MMDCEs, God bless you, First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, Majority Leader, caucus groups, constituency executives especially the constituency Chairman, Alex – New Edubiase, we thank you.



We thank all of you, today is a great day for the NPP and what has happened today is an indication that we have started breaking the 8 from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. They cannot stop us, NDC cannot stop us.



You can spread the scandalous name about the NPP, you can lie, you can provocate [provoke], you can bring fake news but winning the 2024 elections is a movement stronger than apartheid.