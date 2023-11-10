‘What a bunch!’ – Kwakye Ofosu reacts to govt signing 2 new take-or-pay power agreement

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has taken a swipe at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over its decision to sign two new Power Purchase Agreements.

In a post shared on X on Friday, November 10, 2023, the former deputy minister was shocked that the government had signed the agreements after it had on several occasions stated that Ghana has no problem with power generation.



What makes matters worse, he indicated, is that the agreements signed by the government are the same agreements they criticised the John Dramani Mahama government for.



“The same Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that says we have excess capacity has signed agreements for a whopping 720MW of power.



“And the agreements have take-or-pay clauses which these same people claim is evil. What a bunch!” the post he shared reads.



Kwakye Ofosu made these remarks while reacting to reports of the government signing two new Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) to add about 720 Mega Watts (MW) of power to the country’s generation capacity.

According to the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who made the disclosure a press briefing in Accra on November 9, 2023, apart from ensuring the prudent addition of power generation to the existing ones, the new PPA policy also enhances efficiency in generation and distribution in the country.



