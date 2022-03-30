'What a day!' – Akufo-Addo’s spokesman reacts to ‘intense’ Tuesday

Akufo-Addo looks on as VP Bawumia and Jubilee House staff celebrate him and Black Stars

Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency has reacted to a busy Tuesday, March 30, 2022, for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government.



Arhin listed three major incidents that happened during the course of the day before stating how pivotal the day had been stating thus: ‘What a day!!!”



He listed the commissioning of the Tamale, the passage of the Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) Bill into law by Parliament and the qualification of the Black Stars to the World Cup, before concluding:



“29th March 2022 - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 78th birthday. What a day!!!”

Akufo-Addo was in Tamale on Tuesday morning where he commissioned the first interchange in the Northern part of Ghana.



Around the same time, Majority MPs in Parliament resubmitted the E-Levy Bill before Parliament and succeeded in passing it after the Minority walked out of the Chamber after voicing their disagreement to the Bill.



The Black Stars, on the other hand, secured qualification to the World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Abuja to secure one of five slots for Africa.



The team managed a one-all draw to secure the ticket on the away goal rule after drawing with the Super Eagles during the first-leg tie in Kumasi.



Arhin’s post was accompanied by a video of how staff at the Presidency combined the Black Stars feat with the President’s birthday in a rapturous celebratory mood.



Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia joined the cheering staff in celebrating the events of the day.

