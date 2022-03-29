What a gallant display! - Bawumia hails Black Stars for World Cup qualification

Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has joined ecstatic Ghanaians to hail the Black Stars' remarkable qualification to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars stunned the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja Tuesday evening to seal a spot at the World Cup in Qatar, and Dr Bawumia took to his social media handles to hail what he described as a gallant display by the Black Stars, who drew 1:1 in Abuja to qualify on the away goal rule.



"What a gallant display by the Black Stars!," Dr Bawumia wrote.



"Congratulations to the team for qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup," he added.



Dr Bawumia, had earlier in the day urged the Black Stars to go all out in the match to seal qualification to the world cup.



"Hello all, tonight presents an opportunity to take our nation back to the World Cup at the expense of our brothers, Nigeria. This is the last hurdle; it is possible!

Go Black Stars, Go!," the Vice President wrote on Twitter.



The Black Stars will be making a 4th appearance at the FIFA World Cup after missing out 4 years ago in Russia.





What a gallant display by the @GhanaBlackstars!



Congratulations to the team for qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/amzpVQfwDq