What a sad waste – Mahama weeps over death of four UEW students in Asuboi accident

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has advised commercial drivers in Ghana to be cautious with the lives of Ghanaians.

Four students of the University of Education, Winneba(UEW), have lost their lives in a gory accident at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The bus carrying the nine was reportedly headed for Accra when the accident happened. Beyond the 9 deceased, several others have been left injured.

The driver of the bus was apparently exhausted from long hours of driving but persisted.

Upon reaching the Suhum area, he fell asleep momentarily, resulting in the accident.

The bus has had its front parts totally mangled.

Tears flow as four UEW students die in a gory accident

“What a sad waste of young lives in the Asuboi accident!! Drivers of intercity coaches & public transport must exercise a little more caution with the lives of our citizens entrusted to their care. Condolences to the families of the dead & speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a post shared on social media.

Source: mynewsgh.com
