'What a shambolic outing by the Black Stars!' – Ablakwa reacts to AFCON exit

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Black Stars exit AFCON

Milovan's team failed to win a game



Football fan calling for head of Coach Milovan



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is not happy about the manner in which the Black Stars crashed out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.



He described the outing in a social media post as ‘shambolic’ and perhaps the ‘most disastrous performance in Ghana’s footballing history.’



He has before kickoff predicted that the Black Stars will score three goals but it turned out that it was the Comorian opposition that hit the back of the net thrice as against two by the Black Stars.

Milovan Rajevac’s side ended their campaign with one point from three games (against Gabon) and with two losses - first to Morocco and to Comoros in the final Group C fixture. They ended bottom of the group matching a record last set in 2006.



Ablakwa’s full Facebook Post



What a shambolic outing by the Black Stars!



This will go down as perhaps the most disastrous tournament performance in Ghana’s footballing history.



Who would have imagined that my 3 goals prediction will rather be in favour of Comoros — the underdogs who shall eternally cherish their humiliation and annihilation of Ghana tonight as though they lifted the World Cup.

Without a shred of doubt, this Black Stars selection could not have faced the North Tongu Female Keep Fit Club.



The team must be immediately dissolved, the coach sacked, and a full-scale national public enquiry launched into why Ghana football is in such a sorry mess.



Ghana’s day of self-inflicted international shame!



How Black Stars crushed out of AFCON



The Black Stars of Ghana failed to beat Comoros Islands in their final group C encounter to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON tournament.

After a hard-fought game, the Stars lost by three goals to two, against Comoros, with skipper, Andre Dede Ayew, receiving a red card in the opening exchanges of the game.



Per the results, the Black Stars have been evicted from the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.



The nation's hopes of ending a forty-year AFCON trophy drought has thus come to an end and the wait continues.