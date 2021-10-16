What a stale joke! – Kwakye Ofosu responds to Lord Commey’s power claims

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, former Deputy Minister of Information

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, a former deputy Minister of Information under the John Dramani Mahama administration has responded to suggestions by Lord Oblitey Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency, that the New Patriotic Party will not be exiting power anytime soon.

In a social media post, Ofosu Kwakye labeled as funny, the statement by Commey, questioning his line of action should the NPP lose the 2024 elections.



“Lord Commey is quite funny. He actually believes that when Ghanaians vote them out in 2024 and the results indicate same, he or anyone else within the NPP can hold on to power? Why, he wasn’t in Ghana in 2008? What a stale joke!”



Commenting on the same issue, the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi called for change in tactics within the NDC.



Describing the NPP as power-drunk, Sammy Gyamfi said that the party should head into the 2024 elections with a new posture.



“It’s about time we in the NDC did an honest self-introspection and soul searching. We cannot capture power from these power-drunk NPP despots with our current posture. There has to be a drastic change in our mindset, posture and actions relative to how we relate with the NPP on all fronts. It cannot be business as usual."



Addressing delegates at the annual conference of the Greater Accra Regional chapter of the NPP, Commey said that the NPP must adopt every measure possible to retain power.

He charged members of the party to commit themselves to the cause of the party and ensure that victory is chalked in the 2024 elections and beyond.



“Isaiah chapter 60 verse 22 says: And when the time is due, I the Lord said I will make it happen … so I appreciate your love, I thank you for the clarion call but for now, it has to be shelved for a while.



“Mr. Chairman, I don’t care who becomes the National Chairman of this party and I don’t really care who becomes the flagbearer for 2024. When JH Mensah, may his soul rest in peace, started screaming in conference ‘we won power, ‘we won power, ‘we won power, have you forgotten? It was a serious matter.



“It tells you that what you call power, if God grants it to you and you don’t hold it well, what it will do to you? I don’t care who becomes National Chairman and who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to rule in this country, power, power, power. It is no joke ooo,” he stressed to a cheering crowd.



