What are the best practices in law enforcement? – Security Analyst questions police

Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe

A Fraud Preventions Expert and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has raised concerns about the recent law enforcement regime in Ghana.

According to him the issue of an effective law enforcement and arrest of suspects has caused a stir among the public thus the need for security professionals to take action in resolving the imbalance and misconceptions being created.



The security consultant admitted that law enforcement is an important security tool when properly managed however, it can equally become a tool for oppression, defaming, intimidation when misapplied.



Richard Kumadoe’s assertions come in the “wake of festival of arrests, and in the midst of public agitations” following the arrest and prosecution of some journalists and activists.



The National Democratic Congress and some Civil Society Organizations have criticized the government for attempting to subtly reintroduce the Criminal libel law following recent arrests of persons including Mensah Thomson, Oliver Barker Vormawor, Bobie-Ansah for comments made in the media space.



Explaining his position, Mr. Kumadoe noted that “it’s important for security authorities in Ghana to create a meaningful balance, which makes law enforcement more productive, and economically viable, if the objective is to sanitized society, and eliminate criminality at all levels of human endeavour.”



In a bid to identity the best practice benchmarks in law enforcement, he questioned if the IGP, Dr. George Akufo Dampare knows about all the arrested persons in Ghana in recent days and what charges are being leveled against them.

He however asked that “in instances where groups or individuals presumed to be security officers, arrested a citizen of Ghana other than the Ghana Police, do we blame the IGP, and assumed the IGP is aware of every arrest, and has even sanctioned it before hand?”



While noting that there could be ramifications for arresting a citizen wrongly and inappropriately, he quizzed what are the rights of the individuals involved, in both ways?



The security consultant further posed the understated questions to seek clarification for the general public:



“Which other security officers and outfits in Ghana are legitimate | approved by law to effect an arrest of a citizen apart from the Ghana Police. Who takes responsibility for the actions of these arresting officers?”



“Who charges the suspect(s) in an instance where the police is not aware of the arrest and the actual content, and no factual reasons were given to the police for the arrest?”



Mr. Kumadoe finally called on the public to join the discussion and let their voice be heard on law enforcement issues bothering them.