What are you measuring to make you feel your appointees are doing excellent? - Kwesi Pratt Jnr to Akufo-Addo

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior, has raised questions about comments made by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following calls for a reshuffle of his appointees.

The veteran journalist wondered the standards or basis for measuring the performances of his ministers leading to a conclusion that they are working outstandingly.



According to him, the president is the only one that sees that things are going well in the country hence his reasons for saying he is satisfied with the work of his appointees so far.



“…Now we have the president saying he is satisfied with the performance of the people he has appointed. That brings into question the president’s own judgement, that brings into question what he is measuring which makes him feel the appointees are doing excellently well that they cannot be changed,” he noted while speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV.

Kwesi Pratt explained further that, even if the president used the standard of living or cost of living to measure, his projections will not be right because things are evidently not going well in the country.



“I am wondering what can he be measuring that gives him that impression. Indeed, if you use the standard of living or cost of living, if you use advancement or the lack of that in the provision of social services and so on, whatever indication you use, things are not going well. Somehow the president used a different criterion, the president’s measurement is different; that is the president for you. It appears that only the president sees that things are going well,” Kwesi Pratt noted.



NYA/WA