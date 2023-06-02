What armed robbers pray for when a mob pounces on them – Hardened ex-convict details

Mob action against persons either suspected to be criminals or those caught in such acts, are abhorred, but have you ever wondered what goes through the minds of such victims of these atrocities?

In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show, monitored by GhanaWeb, a hardened ex-convict and former armed robber who did not give his name explained what happens to them in such moments.



When asked by Kwaku Manu about what comes to mind when he is being attacked by the mob, he said his only prayer, like those of many others like him, is to be saved by the police.



“When arrested by the mob, it is every robber's prayer to be rescued by a police officer. Another prayer is that a previous victim won't also be present at the scene," he explained.



He also narrated how some armed robbers go about their operations:



“I hail from Brekum in the Brong Ahafo Region. My family was in cocoa farming. I dropped out of school due to truancy. Then I came to Racecourse. I was working with one master called Kofi Macho, who was into robbery. In Kumasi, we were 4 in the group. This is how we used to operate.

“We monitor market women and bankers and tail them to their houses to rob them. We used guns for that. However, during one of our escapades, my master died. He died in 2003 during one of the robbery incidents,” he said.



