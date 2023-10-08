What at all does Alan want – Hassan Ayariga quizzes

Hassan Ayariga, Founder of the All People's Congress

The Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga is wondering what former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten is seeking to achieve in life.

He warns that his decision to break away from the New Patriotic Party(NPP) with the intent to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate will cost him more than he anticipates.



Speaking to Kofi TV in a re-streamed interview by MyNewsGh.com, he observed that he has been one of the longest serving Ministers under President John Agyekum Kufuor to current President.



“What at all does Alan want? You have been made a Minister under this current government. If this government is bad you are part of it. You cannot say you were a trade minister; Look at the Ministry of Trade what have they done? Look at the prices of goods and services on the market, you have held that position what have you done? Let us look at your achievement as a Minister, if you think that you are too good why is the Ministry you are handling suffering? You are the one to blame because you cannot say you want to bring in policies and the President will say no. It is your Ministry and you should be able to manage it”, he said.

It would be recalled that Alan Kyeremanten a fortnight ago resigned from the NPP to form the Movement for Change with the butterfly as a symbol to contest the 2024 polls as an independent candidate.



Citing reasons culminating his decision, he claimed hostility and brutality toward him and his supporters, NPP’s National Council’s disregard for the rule of law, Hijacking of NPP by some persons and Ghana’s rising unemployment figures