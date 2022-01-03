What can cause fear and panic than 'all die be die' and 'do or die?'- Kumchacha asks

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha has stated that he finds it difficult to understand why the Police is seeking to crackdown on prophets on the basis of “causing fear and panic.”

According to him, the police in their recent directive could have asked men of God to be guided in their issuance of prophecies instead of making a blanket directive against prophecies.



In an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Kumchacha noted that politicians over the years have been responsible for causing fear and panic in the country and that the directive by the Police makes him concerned about the lack of attention in that regard.



“The Police service could have directed prophets to call people they get prophecies about in private and speak to them, that would be fair. But to say that prophets cause fear and panic, politicians are the ones who are largely responsible for causing fear and panic,” he noted.



To back his position, prophet Kumchahca cited statements by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Dramani Mahama and other prominent political figures while demanding that the Inspector-General of Police rather turns his attention to politicians.



“About five years ago during the election when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in opposition, he said 'all die be die' if he doesn’t win. What can cause fear and panic more than 'all die be die?' Do you know the number of old women who had BP because of the statement?



“Recently, former President Mahama has described the 2024 elections as 'do or die.' Do you know the number of old men and women, young men and other people who have BP because of that? All over the world, elections have been responsible for wars and conflicts,” he stated.

Kumchacha also made reference to some foreign countries that have experienced political wars to back his position that politicians were responsible for causing fear and panic.



While questioning the basis of the Police directive, Kumchacha noted that there are some prophets in Ghana who need to apply more wisdom and decorum in the way they issue their prophecies.



The Ghana Police Service, ahead of the 2021 New Year's crossover, issued a directive against prophets and prophecies saying it will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone who makes a pronouncement that can cause fear and panic.



The directive received condemnation from various Christians and church leaders, some of whom described it as an attempt to gag and persecute prophets.



Watch a video of Kumchacha's submission below:



