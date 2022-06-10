What crime have I committed? – Charles Owusu bemoans treatment by Special Prosecutor

Sir John’s will leaks

The Executor of the Late Kojo Owusu Afriyie’s will, Charles Owusu, has bemoaned the treatment meted out to him by the Office of Special Prosecutor in its investigation of Sir John’s estate.



The late Sir John’s will became a topic of discussion after it emerged that he had willed portions of the Achimota Forest to his relatives in his will.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyapong, following the public interest generated by Sir John’s leaked will announced a freeze on the late Forestry Commission Chief Executive Officer’s estate pending an investigation of corruption and corruption-related offences.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Friday, June 10, 2022, Charles Owusu expressed worry over the treatment meted out to him by the Special Prosecutor regarding the issue.



He noted that he received a letter from the office of the Special Prosecutor last Wednesday informing him about the freeze on Sir John's assets.



According to him, with his plans to travel later next week, he went to the Special Prosecutor’s Office to announce his intent despite not being indicted in the investigations.



"After an hour, about four people entered the room I was kept in asking about Charles Owusu and I responded I am the one. They then told me they are from court to present a writ of summons to me. After receiving the summons, an officer who initially was supposed to speak with me now appeared and took me to a corridor informing me that he would be recording our conversations. He was asking me why I had come to the office which is after they had presented me with the summons. Being in a state of shock, I replied him that I had been in the office for a very long time."



"Then the officer said he heard I would come there at 2 pm and I asked him 'who told him?' because nobody had invited me. I came on my own accord because I was about traveling but wanted to first find out if they need me personally, so, I suspend my travel to make it easy for them to contact me. He (the officer) responded that they have a court case with Sir John on 23rd (June) but because I was his aide, I should come to the court," he narrated.





After agreeing to appear in court for the hearing, Charles Owusu said he was later prevented from leaving the SP’s office when he initially sought to leave.



"What saddens me is that, on my return to sit in a car, a soldier met me [saying] that he's been told they should not allow me to leave the premises," he said.



Registering his displeasure with the treatment he received at the Special Prosecutor’s office, Charles Owusu said “If Mr. Kissi Agyebeng is listening to me, what crime have I committed? What crime? Is it a crime for me to walk with someone I love?”



"I can't deny Sir John. I cannot deny him. I'm very sad. I can't deny Sir John; he was a good man. He did me good; I cannot deny him!" he added.