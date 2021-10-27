What criteria do you use to select contractors - MP to Roads Minister

Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency

• MP for Madina Constituency wants Roads Minster hauled before Parliament

•He said road contracts are being given to contractors without experience



• He wants to know the punitive measures that have been put in place for contractors who fail to execute their contracts



Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has said the Minister, Roads & Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah will be brought before parliament to answer questions on the criteria used to select contractors to work on roads.



According to him, some contractors do not meet the criteria for having a contract from the government.



He added that these contractors are not serious as they have failed to execute their contract, especially in the Madina Constituency.



These are some of the reasons he wants the minister hauled before parliament so he could answer these concerns.

Speaking on the Face to Face programme on CitiTV, he said “I have heard the contractor on other media platforms, and I get the impression that he is not a serious contractor. So I have filed an urgent question already in Parliament, and it is to bring the roads minister to the floor of Parliament to come and answer to the people of Ghana the criteria used to select contractors to work on roads in Ghana and what kind of punitive measures are there if they fail the people of Ghana; we need to know.”



He added that gone are the days, contracts are awarded to people based on faithfulness to a political party.



“The times when these roads are awarded as a “Thank You” package to some party faithful is passed. So the minister should come and answer. If I look at the calibre of this person who claims to be a contractor having a contract from the government worth GH¢11 million, yet doesn’t have a grader or an austerity measure and the people are crying for the roads to be fixed; then the Minister should come to Parliament and answer,” he said.



The lawmaker on Monday, October 25, 2021, led his constituents to demonstrate over the state of roads in the constituency.



The protest, according to the MP, is to force the relevant authorities to quickly fix deplorable roads in the constituency.