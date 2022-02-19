What do you care about his death? – Atta Mills’ brother quizzes Annoh-Dompreh

The late Professor John Evans Atta Mills

Samuel Atta Mills, a brother of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has berated Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, over a proposal for a bi-partisan probe into the latter’s death.

According to Mr Mills, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda, the proposal is a deliberate attempt to politicise the death of his brother which is very bad.



“Why do they want to remind us about the pain of his [Atta-Mills’] death every year? Does Annoh- Dompreh care more about Atta Mills than JB Danquah who was murdered in his house?



“Why are you trying to cry more than the bereaved? I used to respect Annoh-Dompreh from far away and he shouldn’t make me lose that,” he fumed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.



Four members of the Majority side in Parliament have filed a Private Member’s motion seeking a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the former Stateman.

They are Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Tolon MP, Habib Iddrissu; Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson-Nortey.



The motion is “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”



But the Komenda Edina Equafo Abirem lawmaker, who was livid during the interview, said there are more issues in Ghana that require urgent attention, hence cannot fathom why the focus should be on his brother’s death.



“Have they investigated JB Danquah’s death? Annoh-Dompreh sits at the front desk of NPP in parliament yet people are suffering in Ghana; worker unions are declaring strikes every now and then. Is this the only thing they care about? We must be reasonable in our dealings,” he chided.