What does Okyenhene call the 80 NPP MPs demanding Ofori-Atta's removal? – NDC MP asks

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has reacted to the quest by some New Patriotic Party lawmakers to have Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta axed from his role.

In a Twitter post on October 25, he wondered about the tag Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin will give to the NPP MPs who were asking for the head of the president’s cousin.



The comment by Dr. Apaak comes on the back of the traditional leader’s recent comment that critics of the president who resort to insults are children of villagers or persons suffering from witchcraft or wizardry.



“What does the Okyehene call the 80 NPP MPs who have openly told NADAA to sack his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen, and have served notice that if not, they will not participate in any business of govt by or for NADAA or any of his minister in Parliament?,” the Builsa South MP quizzed.



Ghana’s economy has been facing a downturn in recent months with economists pointing to record-high inflation rates, fuel prices hikes and the fast depreciation of the Cedi as signs of the crisis.



Under the present economic challenges, President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together with Ken Ofori-Atta (Finance Minister) have come under heavy criticism over their handling of the economy.

But the president has on a number of occasions kept faith with his appointees and shot down a ministerial reshuffle. He insists that his ministers are performing well.



On Ken Ofori-Atta, President Akufo-Addo touted his achievements stating that he was the one who turned the economy into one of the fastest growing economies in world in his first term and thus possessed the required skills to steer the country out the current crisis.



On Tuesday, October 25 however, over eighty (80) MPs from the New Patriotic Party demanded the sacking of Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



The minority caucus also filed a motion of censure to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta from his role. The NPP MPs have threatened that they will boycott the 2023 budget debate if President Akufo-Addo fails to sack Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen.





