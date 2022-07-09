What exactly Akufo-Addo said about Ghana’s return to IMF

Ghana returns to IMF

Akufo-Addo speaks about IMF bailout



This too shall pass, Akufo-Addo asserts



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 8, addressed, for the first time, issues regarding the government’s return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



In an earlier letter on July 1, 2022, the President directed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to begin official engagements with the IMF.



This was after the government, through many of its officials, had suggested that the country was not going back to seek help from the IMF.



Many have since reacted to the new development, bashing the government for mismanagement of public funds, resulting in a return to the programme.

The government on the other hand has been defending its stance, indicating that external factors such as COVID-19 and the effects of the Russian-Ukraine war are responsible for the financial burden on the country’s resources and reserves.



Speaking at the swearing-in of some new Ambassadors and High Commissioners at the Jubilee House, the president reiterated comments made by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah about the global economic crisis affecting Ghana’s economy.



He also mentioned that funds from the IM will help lessen the hardships Ghanaians are going through.



These are the full details of what the President said below:



