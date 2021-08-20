What happened to $1m per constituency promise? – Felix to Bawumia

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has asked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to stop wasting the time and ears of Ghanaians over his 'it is impossible' comments.

Dr Bawumia has 'hit' the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) again, the second time in a week.



In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, Dr Bawumia, known for being a thorn in the flesh of the NDC, said that the party has always been pessimistic anytime the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rolled out progressive and ambitious policies and projects in the country.



He described the NDC as "a party of impossible" and listed 16 reasons to buttress his labelling of the largest opposition party as such.



Having listed various NPP projects and policies, which the NDC expressed pessimism about but the NPP achieved, he commended President Nana Akufo-Addo as a "president with a can-do spirit that can make many things that appear impossible to be possible."



Reacting to his comments, Felix Kwakye Ofosu also said in a Facebook post that "When he and his boss said they would build 88 District hospitals between July 2020 and July 2021, even a child knew it was a lie and it proved a lie.

"When he promised in 2016 that starting from 2017, they would send $ 1 million to each Constituency every year, even a child knew it was a lie, and it turned out to be a lie. When he promised that no village would be without water within two years of an NPP government, it turned out to be a lie. When he and his boss said they would reduce borrowing, even a child knew it was a lie. Today, they have borrowed more than all governments before them.



"When they promised to grow the economy by above 10% each year, it turned out to be a lie. When they said they would build a dam in each village in the Nothern part of this country, it turned out to be a lie. When they said they would fight corruption with the Anas Principle, it turned out to be a lie. When they promised sky trains, it proved yet another lie.



"When they promised to protect the public purse, you rather opened it up for systematic abuse and rape. When they promised not to operate a family and friends government, they installed the most nepotistic government in Ghanaian history. We in the NDC are pragmatists and deal with only what is real.



"We are not given to the telling of outrageous lies to win power. We provide truthful leadership, not the lying type he is the champion of."