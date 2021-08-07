What happened to Atta-Mills’s white paper on CRC when you took over? - Koku Anyidoho to Mahama

Founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has reiterated the need for Ghana to reconsider the recommendations of the Constitutional Review Commission set up by late Prof. Atta-Mills.

Mr. Anyidoho said one of the issues raised by the #FixTheCountry demonstrators was for the constitution of Ghana to be reviewed because it has contributed to the challenges of the nation.



The former director of communications at the presidency under Prof. Atta-Mills is demanding answers as to why the recommendations and white paper issued by the late Atta-Mills was not implemented after he passed on.



“As an integral component of his avowed pledge to build a Better Ghana, visionary Leader and Unifier President Atta-Mills, set-up a Constitutional Review Committee (CRC), to seek the views of Ghanaians for appropriate amendments to be made to the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana.



A report was submitted and a Government White Paper was issued before the death of President Atta-Mills. What happened to the White Paper after the death of President Atta-Mills?.”



He said the Atta-Mills Institute is asking what has happened to the White Paper that was issued by the NDC Government under President Atta-Mills as regards the work of the Constitution Review Commission set-up by President Atta-Mills- when John Mahama took over as President?”

He averred that in the wake of the fix Ghana’s call for a review of the constitution of Ghana, the Atta-Mills Institute is putting it out that President Atta-Mills began the process but it was truncated after his death.



The CRC was set up by a Constitutional Instrument 2010 (C.I.) 64 as a Commission of Inquiry to conduct a consultative review of the Constitution by the late President John Evans Atta Mills.



The CRC was mandated to ascertain from the people of Ghana, their views on the operation of the 1992 Constitution and help identify the strengths and weaknesses of the Constitution; articulate the concerns of the people of Ghana as regards the amendments that may be required for a comprehensive review of the 1992 Constitution; and make recommendations to the Government for consideration and provide a draft Bill for possible amendments to the 1992 Constitution.



The CRC embarked on activities including District and Community Level Consultations; Specialized Consultations with Identifiable Groups; Diaspora Consultations in Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Libya, Botswana, USA, Netherlands, Canada, Italy, and UK.



The commission finally held a National Constitution Review Conference before submitting the Final Report to the late President John Evans Atta Mills on December 20th, 2011.

The late president also issued a white paper but the country was yet to implement the recommendations of the report.



This Mr. Anyidoho believes was unfortunate especially when the umbrella family had made it clear that it was committed to reviewing the 1992 constitution.



He wondered why the party failed to deliver on these promises after the death of Atta-Mills who was succeeded by former President John Dramani Mahama.