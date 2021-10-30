What happened to culprits of over voting, ballot stuffing? – Afriyie Ankrah asks IGP

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Director of Elections for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has disclosed that his party will pursue the police to furnish Ghanaians with the details of investigations into electoral malpractices during the 2020 elections.

The former Minister for Youth and Sports has convinced the processes leading to the polls were not transparent enough, stressing the managers of the Electoral Commission (EC) must be investigated.



Speaking to Mugabe Maase on the Gumbe Show on TV XYZ, Afriyie Ankrah disclosed that the police were able to arrest some Ghanaians who had thumb-printed ballot papers at several polling stations in the Ashanti region–the stronghold of their opponents– the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Till date, we have not heard anything about the arrests,” he disclosed while lamenting the “fraudulent” activities that characterised the 2020 polls.



His comments come after the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Mahama, said recently that there was ballot stuffing in the last elections.



The EC, led by Deputy Chairperson Dr Bossman Asare, discounted the claim and charged the police to investigate Mahama over the allegations.



Afriyie Ankrah’s reaction to that comment was that the NDC we’re ready to pursue the matter although the post elections dispute at the Supreme Court prevented the EC Boss, Jean Mensa, from mounting the witness box for cross-examination.

He asked the police, “what has happened to the people who were arrested during the 2020 elections for electoral malpractices? ”



He said their videos to buttress their case during investigations.



"The videos are there and in fact, you could see some of these guys in handcuffs. Do I sell handcuffs? I don’t so it tells you the police made those arrests and you can see some police personnel in the videos but for security reasons, we didn’t show their faces,” he said.



Reiterating the NDC’s readiness to take the matter up, he charged the new IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to furnish Ghanaians with details of the matter.



To him, it is only when the culprits are brought to book that the EC would be exposed for doing a bad job.