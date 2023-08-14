What has Ghana’s democracy delivered, 300% inflation, 9 killings in elections without consequences – Pratt

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has contradicted assertions that Ghana's democracy is working for the betterment of the country.

According to him, Ghana's current democratic dispensation has only brought untold hardship to the citizenry and injustice.



Speaking in an interview on Pan African Television on August 8, 2023, Pratt said that the democratic systems in the country are not functioning as intended, as people are evading accountability for all sorts of crimes, including murder, due to political considerations.



"This morning, we have received some very perplexing messages claiming that democracy has delivered in Ghana and elsewhere. But why would democracy deliver in Ghana?



"In a span of two years, what democracy has delivered is a staggering 300% increase in prices; that is the outcome of democracy. In the previous elections, nine lives were lost; yet there has been no concerted effort to identify and penalize those responsible for the deaths. This is the outcome of democracy in Ghana.



"What democracy has delivered in Ghana is exemplified by Ayawaso West Wuogon. And when I visit Ayawaso West Wuogon and witness the individuals who have lost their limbs, those who can no longer engage in productive work for the rest of their lives... I start to question whether this is truly the essence of democracy," he remarked.



