What has NPP gained from the recent sacking of the ‘gang of 4’? - Amoako Baah quizzes

Political Scientist, Dr Richard Amoako Baah

Political Scientist, Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has asked the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, to find an alternative for the four people who publicly supported Alan Kyerematen, rather than sacking members of the political party.

He believes that it will do the political party a lot of good. This is because people have dissenting opinions on issues and if they are engaged before further steps are taken about their membership in the party, they wouldn't have been sacked.



“It would have been best for the General Secretary to engage these individuals rather than writing a letter announcing their sack. After the engagement, he writes to them announcing their sack. With that, there will be no form of anger.



"Those who declared publicly that they were supporting Alan, the general secretary was right to sack them because that’s a breach of the constitution, but people who attended a funeral with Alan or are seen with Alan at events do not justify the fact that he had to write to them publicly. What has the party gained from publicly announcing that these people have been sacked without engaging them? How does this announcement even affect these people? They have made up their mind and nothing stops them,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



Background

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced that some four members have forfeited their membership in the political party after they declared their support for Alan Kyerematen who has resigned from the political party.



these persons are, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Ohene Ntow, Hopeson Adorye and Boniface Adbakar Siddique.



The party in a statement announcing their sacking from the party said what they did breached the political party’s constitution.