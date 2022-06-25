1
Menu
News

‘What has the Special Prosecutor done since he came in?’ – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe quizzes

Nyaho Tamakloe New 600x375 1.jpeg Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is a founding member of the NPP

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This is not the Akufo-Addo I know, says Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Akufo-Addo has lost touch with the people - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo – NPP founding member

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has questioned the progress of the Special Prosecutor since his appointment about a year ago.

He noted that there have been clear cases of corruption that had to be sent to court but were not, an indication that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost touch with the people of Ghana.

“What has he done since he came in … he has been there close to a year… The Special Prosecutor has been in office for over a year now; tell me, what he has done?"

“They behave as if Ghana is a toy that is being joked with, this is a nation, with people in it, people who have handled this country before, and if you feel you want to handle this country, then you must know exactly what you are doing,” he added.

He also stated that the President has become a different person from who he used to know.

“I think the president has lost touch with the people. You see, the Akufo-Addo that I knew is not the one I see now. A lot has changed, especially when you talk of corruption. Series of examples and cases that are so clear cases that should be sent to court (but nothing happens),” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

“We are not headed in the right direction especially my political party the NPP,” he added.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Bawumia will clinch NPP's 2024 flagbearership ticket - Ben Ephson
Legacy over wealth, learn from Akufo-Addo – Okyenhene tasks appointees
Anas exposé suffers another blow as RAG restores suspended members
E-Levy: 8 out of 10 Ghanaians have changed MoMo transaction behaviour – Report
My biggest fear before marriage was ‘chop money’ – McDan
Shatta Wale's dad faces court action for posing as a chief
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Related Articles: