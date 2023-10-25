'What have those calling me names achieved in their lives?' – NAM1

CEO of default Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, NAM1

The owner of default Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 has questioned the credibility of persons who are calling him all manner of names.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, NAM1 in responding to his move to make payment to some customers and accusations against him, he stated that he can excuse the credible persons and entities.



However, he only laughs over some of the names they call him, “it’s hilarious to me when people call me names.”



“Who are those calling me those names, what credibility do they have, what have they done with their lives? What kind of life do they have in this country?



He stated that those who hide and are unidentified may be excused.



“Those that we can identify in society who speak from ignorance, they don’t even understand the issue. They don’t know what the issue is about, they don’t know what goes in and out and they just come out there and make any remarks just so they will be hailed,” NAM1 stated.

The police, on the advice of the Office of the Attorney-General, on Friday 20th October 2023, received an amount of GH₵2.5 Million from suspect Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1.



In a statement, the police administration indicated that the said amount has been deposited in the Police Exhibit account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the attention of the Court.



According to the police, the amount is part of investigations into petitions received from some customers of MenzGold Ghana Company Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Limited, currently before the Accra High Court against suspect Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1.



“We would like to state that the decision on the disbursement of the money would be determined by the court,” the statement concluded.