What have you done for the youth of this country? – NPP youth question Mahama

The youth wing of the NPP has questioned former president, John Dramani Mahama, about the significant thing or programme he introduced to better the lives of Ghanaian youths during his administration.

The youth of the NPP, led by the National Youth Organiser of the party, Salam Mustapha stated that, unlike the NPP, the NDC is a party that only beats about the bush with no clear policy for Ghana.



Salam Mustapha who was speaking at an NPP press conference in Accra on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, enjoined the Ghanaian youth to believe in the ruling party as they have outperformed the erstwhile NDC government.



“The NPP is not claiming to solve all the problems in this country but we are on course to doing so. Indeed, this government is not made of saints and angels but human beings who have flaws. But on the balance of any scale, we have performed better.



“Which one do we prefer in this country? A government that is trying to solve our problems – employment, infrastructure, education, etc. or an opposition party that beats about the bush with no clear policy for this country?



“The National Youth Wing of the NPP wants to challenge former president John Mahama and his NDC to state categorically what they have done for the Ghanaian youth and their policies aimed at empowering the youth in the case of his highly and likely retain,” Salam Mustapha said.



The National Youth Organiser for the NPP also urged the youth of Ghana to have unwavering faith in the ruling party as they have a clear policy plan for them.





“The Ghanaian youth should be taken seriously and that’s what we stand for. Let me state that we are very clear in our minds that the NPP government has a very clear policy plan for the youth of this country and that we at the national youth wing, will continue to stand for the interest of the entire Ghanaian youth and populace,” he added.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama is seeking a second term at the helm of Ghana’s affairs after being the first sitting president to be voted out of power in the 4th republic in his first term.



