What have you done to keep your late brother's memory alive? - Anyidoho tackles Samuel Atta Mills

Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has criticized the brother of the late former President, John Evan Atta Mills, for attacking him concerning the renovation works being done at the Asomdwee Park.



Koku Anyidoho suggested that Samuel Atta Mills has done nothing to honour his late brother, and he is also trying to impede efforts by others to do so.



He added that he would do all he could to honour the memory of the late former president, even in the face of insults and attacks.

"… that brother of his (the late Prof Mills) ask him what he has done in the last 10 years to keep the memory of his late brother alive. That is the only question I will ask him; I will not engage him, I will not waste my time.



"He says I'm a buffoon. If buffoonery means keeping the legacy of President Mill alive, so be it… I respect that family (the Mills family). One Brother is not (the entire) family.



"...if it is a crime that the Asomdwee Park should be renovated, then nail me to the cross. Go to Sammy Atta Mills and ask him what he has done in the past 10 years; is it a crime to keep his brothers legacy alive," he said in an interview on Asaase radio monitored by GhanaWeb.



Samuel Atta Mills, younger brother of the late President of Ghana, is unhappy about the redevelopment of the Asomdwee Park.



According to him, the Coastal Development Authority, CODA, together with some private NGO, have tampered with the tomb of the late president without recourse to the family.

He said the development is culturally offensive.



The MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abirem, while addressing the press in Parliament on Tuesday, July 19, said the family took exception to any activity by a private NGO in the name of their late brother and wondered if the body of the late president still lies in the grave at the Asomdwee Park.



"A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn't even recognize, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills. They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it.



"My question is that we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone's grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority? Why do they want us to always go through grief? Now, you allowed somebody like Koku Anyidoho, that buffoon working with Atta Mills Institute, to go and touch this grave without informing our family head; this is a former President; why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation," Samuel Atta-Mills said.





