What incompetence is more than placing Tamale in Accra? - Pratt Ridicules Bawumia

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has slammed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia claiming the latter did not pay attention to his own speech during the Town Hall and Results Fair on Tuesday, August 18.

Dr. Bawumia held the Results Fair to give Ghanaians a clearer picture of the infrastructure record of the Akufo-Addo administration.



From road networks, agriculture to health and other sectors of the economy, the Vice President touted the government's achievements in its first term.



“The investment in infrastructure by the NPP government over the last three years has been massive. I dare say our investment in infrastructure, our infrastructure record, is second to none for any government in its first term under the Fourth Republic.



“Notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the completion times of some projects, the data indicates that in the fourth republic, no government has achieved as much in its first term of office in terms of infrastructure projects it initiated its first term as the NPP government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo'', he said.



But responding to Dr. Bawumia's assertions on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the Vice President failed to do fact-checking before delivering his speech.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia, at his Results Fair, stated the government had rehabilitated Tamale Hospital but gave the location of the hospital to be in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr. Pratt questioned how Tamale Hospital found its way into Greater Accra and called Dr. Bawumia incompetent for not rectifying his mistake.



''The second phase of the rehabilitation of Tamale hospital and so forth is in Greater Accra. The fact-check shows either he or those who wrote his speech were not diligent enough . . .What incompetence is more than placing Tamale in Accra in a Vice Presidential speech?'' he rhetorically asked.





