What interest does OSP have in Cecilia’s case now that she’s a private citizen? – Jantuah

The General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has wondered why the Office of the Special Prosecutor is the one interested in the case of the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

She explained that since the resignation of the politician, she is no longer a public officer holder, for which reason she is puzzled over the OSP's interest in investigating her on suspicions of corruption or otherwise.



Speaking on TV3 Newday and monitored by GhanaWeb, the CPP executive said that it appears there is more behind just the interest of the OSP in the matter, including the timing of the case.



“Why has the OSP also come into the matter? Maybe it’s within his purview. As it stands now, Cecilia Dapaah is also a private citizen because she has resigned; she’s no longer a politically-exposed person, so, why is the OSP interested whiles the CID is there, the police is there.



“Why did he just come in like that? And the whole saga of this money issue started in 2022. Why is it becoming a matter today? Who has brought it to the fore? Who has an interest? Who is using it as a tool of destruction? Because truly, something that happened in 2022, we are in 2023… so who has brought it up at this time that everybody is following it, and we are not pausing to see what is hidden that we’re using this one as a cover-up? Because it does not make sense; nothing makes sense in all this business,” she said.



Cecilia Dapaah has dragged two of her helps to court for stealing large sums of monies, including $1 million.

Following public uproar, she resigned from the position as minister, following which the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accepted it, assuring her that he has confidence in her, with respect to the matter in court.



