What is coming at you is worse – Apostle Amoako Attah to Rev. Boakye

The leader of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has called on members of Resurrection Power and New Generation Church to raise and pray to avert an impending doom against their leader Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

According to Apostle Amoako Attah who had earlier warned Reverend Boakye about a sickness that was going to hit him, he has received another revelation that is gloomier about the church leader who has recently recovered from a long-term sickness.



“I sat in this very studio and put my church on the line that if the man doesn’t raise up, I am talking about Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye. This night the angels came for me and asked me to tell his people but I don’t know anyone, I have not met the man before. I only listen to the instructions of God and say what he has asked me to say. It is up to you to heed or not.



“I was taken to the man’s house and in the spirit, the house had no gates. It was just as empty as anything and the angels commanded me to warn them. So I am pleading with the prayer warriors at Resurrection, you have left all the burden on your father. Remember I said there was a dragon that had emerged from the waters and gone there, now the fire that has ignited is bigger than what has happened,” Apostle Amoako Attah said on Angel FM.



He called on the membership of Reverend Boakye’s church to pray for their leader



"With immediate effect, the prayer warriors must rise up. A prayerless church is a powerless church. They stood and prayed when the man got sick but after he recovered, they have relaxed and the enemy is working. In order to silence them I am doing my part. It was this same place I sat and I am saying this again so that it doesn’t befall on all of us. He is a great man of God who has gathered so many souls and we must make every effort to protect him and the kingdom."

“Jesus at a time entreated his people to pray with him so the prayer warriors must stand and cry to God in prayers to quench every fire before the man returns to mount the pulpit. Else if he is allowed to return to the pulpit without caution something will strike and it will end in a problem. The last day attack is going to be more dangerous than the first day,” he added.



Reverend Anthony Boakye for several months was rendered sick with reports of his death emerging at a point.



However, the preacher who has announced his recovery now preaches to his congregants virtually from a remote location after assuring them of his imminent return to the pulpit.



His absence from the church has been characterised by a power struggle between his now estranged wife and the leadership of the church.



In a series of outbursts, Reverend Boakye has accused his wife of undermining his authority and working to destroy his ministry. He has rained curses on his wife.

But speaking about his revelation, Apostle Amoako Attah urged Mrs Boakye, who has left the church to form her own, to return.



“What you have built with your husband, tell her to return,” the Apostle stated.



TWI NEWS



