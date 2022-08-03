What is happening at the law school is a coup d'état - Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr is the Managing Editor of The Insight Newspaper

The Managing Editor of The Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has described the decision of the General Legal Council to deny prospective students of the Ghana School of Law their rights to remark as comparable to a coup d’état.

According to the veteran journalist, it beats his imagination that the constitution – Ghana’s most supreme law, would be so undermined by the very people at the top sworn to defend it.



In an earlier communication to prospective students of the Ghana School of Law, the GLC, which is composed of the likes of the Chief Justice of Ghana, indicated that students would not have the right to demand a remark of their papers, as well as do not indicate what the pass mark for the exams is, among others.



This, Kwesi Pratt Jnr said, is a huge scandal that is lurking around the country’s legal framework.



He also described the actions of the GLC as one that is subverting the constitution of Ghana.



“I don’t know how to put it. I’m struggling to put it in a way which should not sound as offensive as it should be, for all of the different reasons that all of us know but this is a scandal of monumental proportions. This is a huge scandal and I do not believe that this should be left to the Ghana National Union of Students.

“The 1992 constitution is being subverted; openly subverted. Now, the 1992 constitution calls upon us to do every and anything to protect it. What is happening is the equivalent of a coup d’état. No doubt,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr. also expressed shock at the fact that the people who are the ones glaringly trampling on the constitution of Ghana.



He added that had this been done by soldiers, it would have easily been concluded to be a coup.



“What is shocking is that those who are trampling on the constitution are not some soldiers from Burma Camp, or Michel Camp, or whatever: these are justices of the superior court. They are trampling on the constitution and it is so very shocking



“If we have gotten to this stage, how can any Ghanaian expect our courts to protect their rights? We’re on our own. We have no one to defend us; we have no protection because judges are trampling on the constitution,” he said.

