‘What is on Your Mind?’ A groundbreaking book launched on Mental Health Well-Being

What is on Your Mind? is designed as a self-help program

Delasie Dogbey, the winner of the 40 under 40 achievers award in the category of authorship and creative writing for 2023, has recently launched a compelling book titled "What is on Your Mind? Unveiling the Deep Truth about Mental Health."

The book aims to share everyday stories of individuals who have successfully overcome their mental health burdens and navigated life while coping with stress, anxiety, fear, worry, depression, unhappiness, and general mental health disorders.



Through reading this book, readers will gain a newfound appreciation for the importance of prioritizing their mental health well-being parallel to their physical well-being.



"What is on Your Mind?" is designed as a self-help program, equipped with the necessary tools to assist individuals in handling stress, worries, fears, and anxieties, ultimately leading to personal transformation and increased happiness.



It also emphasizes the significance of seeking help from qualified counselors, therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists.



During the book launch, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, the Managing Director of FBN Bank Ghana and the guest speaker, highlighted the long-term corporate strategy of prioritizing mental health.

He stressed the role of corporate leaders in shaping organizational culture and advocated for their active involvement in promoting mental health well-being. By openly recognizing and prioritizing mental health, leaders create an environment that values and supports the entire individual, leading to heightened productivity, engagement, and overall success.



Mr. Asante outlined several ways in which corporate leaders can champion mental health well-being within their organizations. These include implementing proactive policies and initiatives, fostering a culture of psychological safety, providing training and education on mental health awareness, and engaging with external stakeholders to collaborate on community-wide efforts.



He commended Delasie Dogbey for his bold and visionary efforts in addressing mental health challenges and fostering improved mental well-being. "What is on Your Mind?" received accolades for offering insightful perspectives, strategies, and solutions for addressing mental health concerns.



Mr. Asante urged corporate entities in Ghana to utilize Delasie Dogbey's book as a resource to educate and encourage their staff to prioritize mental well-being and seek help, if needed.



As the Guest of Honor, District Governor of Rotary District 9104, David Osei Amankwah Jnr, highlighted the significance of mental health in today's fast-paced world. He commended Delasie Dogbey's book for its contributions to supporting mental health in Ghana and beyond. Rotary International and District 9104 place great importance on mental well-being and consider the book to be a valuable resource. The District Governor urged Rotarians to support Delasie's book and his mental health projects.

Togbi Joachim Acolatse V, the Chairman of the book launch and Dufia of Kedzi, expressed his commitment as a traditional ruler to addressing mental health well-being in the community and eradicating stigmatization. He commended Delasie Dogbey for his groundbreaking book and called for support for his projects, promising to actively promote mental health well-being within his community.



The book launch garnered attention from corporate and business leaders, practitioners, psychologists, psychiatrists, stakeholders in the community, as well as the leadership of Rotary District 9104. It served as a platform for promoting awareness and initiating crucial conversations surrounding mental health.



In addition to the engaging speeches and discussions at the book launch, the event went the extra mile by offering free mental health screenings and advice from certified therapists. Guests had the opportunity to undergo confidential screenings to assess their mental well-being and receive personalized advice from these qualified professionals.



NAY