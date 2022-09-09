What is so special about Aisha Huang? - Governance Lecturer

Aisha Huang

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, cannot wrap his head around Aisha Huang's story regarding her return to Ghana after deported in 2018.

The galamsey queen was found guilty of charges against her with her involvement in illegal mining, locally called 'galamsey', and expatriated to China, but the woman reportedly re-entered Ghana in January this year.



She came through the Togo border under a new identity and in February, 2022 had her Ghana Card (non-citizen) renewed in Tamale in the Northern Region, then proceeded to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to continue her illegal activities.



Aisha Huang has been re-arrested and remanded into Police custody following a court order.



Her case is also being pursued by the Attorney-General (A-G) as a tweet from the A-G's office indicated that, "the Attorney-General has called for the new docket on En Huang a.k.a Aisha, regarding offences she is suspected to have recently committed. The A-G will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018".



Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, tackling the issue during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, wondered why the Chinese galamsey kingpin has no shame to breach the laws of Ghana and return to the country to continue the very thing that landed her in trouble years ago.

He believed there are some powers backing Aisha Huang, hence her recalcitrance towards the State authorities.



He asked; "Is the lady so powerful that she can influence what the Chinese government can do and what they cannot do? . . . What is so special about this lady that she can take the whole country for granted?"



"If Aisha Huang didn't have some power backing her, she wouldn't have been able to return to Ghana. She would have been very afraid to come back if she had no powers behind her", he asserted.



To him, Aisha must face the full rigors of the law, however all others engaging in illegal mining must be hounded and arrested as well.