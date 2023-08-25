What is the Governor still doing there? - Kwame Jantuah reacts to BoG GH¢60 billion loss

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah

A private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has raised questions about the prolonged stay of the governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Adisson, following revelations about the GH¢60 billion loss incurred by the bank in 2022.

The comment by the legal practitioner comes after a 2022 financial report revealed the figures.



The Bank of Ghana is also using $250million to build a new headquarters.



According to Kwame Jantuah, the governor has committed a crime that needs not go unpunished.



He said that anytime an individual commits a crime in the country, he is punished and same must be done to the governor.



“When you break a law in this country what happens to you? There are punitive measures right. When you break a law, you are either arrested or put before court. What is he [reference to Dr Ernest Adisson] still sitting there for. Has he not broken the law? tell me,” he asked.



Kwame Jantuah added that institutions that are deemed to be independent must not allow themselves to be influenced by politicians.

To him, anytime these institutions get involved with politicians, they become toxic and are not allowed to make independent decisions as they ought to.



“When independent institutions get involved with politicians it becomes toxic and that is what is happening in the Bank of Ghana situation. They cry that they are an independent institution, the moment they get involved with politicians, they become toxic. They can’t take the decisions they are supposed to take,” he said.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/WA



Meanwhile, watch Etsey Atisu's interview with Fati Ali, the first female GIJ SRC president, on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







