What is trending today?

Social media is still in disappointment after a few current happenings.

The defeat of the Black stars made the trends among other topics.



We take a look at why Ghanaians are disappointed and other topics that got netizens talking



#TeamGhana



Disappointment greeted Ghanaians as football fans and Ghanaians had their expectations cut short. The Ghana Black Stars were definitely not spared as netizens tuned the trolls a notch higher. #TeamGhana is currently number 1 trending subject on Twitter after last night’s game. The Ghana Black Stars lost to Comoros.



#TeamGhana made two goals as Comoros won by 3 goals. Some netizens got trolling, saying #TeamGhana should come home and register their sims with their Ghana Card.



See how people expressed their disappointments





'We didn't play with ambition and passion.



I have been in the game for a long time. I'm very disappointed that we are going out.



We shouldn't have gone out. I'm really disappointed' - Asamoah Gyan. #TeamGhana #GHACOM #GhanaComoros #JoySMS #AmShow #PrimeMorning pic.twitter.com/g1PzE7YPgk — K-Fresh ???? (@MrKwakuKyei1) January 18, 2022

Pack your bags we are waiting for you at the airport with cains #TeamGhana



Asamoah Gyan |Twene Jonas pic.twitter.com/r6V5sCW4e2 — COBBY???? (@theartist_cobby) January 18, 2022

This is the man, the coach of Comoros, who saved Ghana so many millions of dollars. Ghanaians say thank you.#JoySMS pic.twitter.com/MFPVGpEuct — Kenneth (@_sir_kenn) January 19, 2022

How Ghana warmed up for the Comoros game #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/FjoyuEic1L — AD???? (@98Toks) January 18, 2022

Ghana sef we like hype tooo much ,see how our players deh hype Comoros ???????????????? Now they are trending ???????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 18, 2022

Milo too you are wearing Rev Obofuor s shirt some ????????



Why ? we deh go preach ???????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 18, 2022

Ghana 0–1 morocco



Gabon 1-1 Ghana



Ghana 2-3 Comoros Per this results, i strongly believe we have an empty can instead of a tin full of milo. ???? pic.twitter.com/8GMtRWFcnR — Devil???? (@oscean_king) January 19, 2022

Fine boy wey he san nso dey ball herr. Well done man.



Kofi Kyereh the proper baller ???????? #TeamGhana pic.twitter.com/KHEQAsUe3N — JJ Socka (@shadrackamankw1) January 18, 2022

Kyereh to his goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/Ha8B2RLTon — SAMMY (@Greatest_Mensah) January 18, 2022

The only sensible player in our blackstars team. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/f0rpkeR24A — BILLIONAIRE EVENTUALLY ⚪ (@Andy_Teflon_Don) January 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ghana Black Stars are expected to come home soon since they are out of the game.ComorosComoros definitely made the trends after defeating Ghana. Some people say the Comoros National team was undermined by the Black Stars. The Comoros National team gave the Black Stars an unpleasant surprise as they won the game with three goals against Ghana’s two goalsSee what people said about the Comoros National TeamMiloOne of the names that was not spared is the coach for the Ghana Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac. Some netizens blame Ghana’s defeat on the coach, saying he did not take proactive measures to push the team beyond the group stages of the AFCON 2021See how Ghanaians came at himKyerehOne of the persons who won the hearts of many despite Ghana’s defeat is Daniel-Kofi Kyereh. The Ghanaian professional footballer who also played as a forward for FC St. Paul made it to the good books of football lovers. Some Ghanaians say he fought for the team and does not deserve to be trolled.See how Ghanaians sang his praisesAnas

Investigative journalist Anas' has subtly been blamed for the woes of the Blackstars. Some say the truth in his expose about corruption in GFA went a long way to change the face of the football team. Anas’ number 12 expose which exposed some dirty corruption in the sports sector is currently at the centre of discussions as Ghanaians bemoan the impact on the game. There's however no evidence to prove any direct correlation



between the two incidents



See tweets below





Did we send you? Anas, Did we? pic.twitter.com/vVE9svubpk — Sɛ Asa ???????? ???????? (@S3__Asa) January 19, 2022

Make we all blame Anas for the mess in our football. Kwesi Nyantakyi no do anything — Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) January 18, 2022