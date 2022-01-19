What is trending today?

0
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media is still in disappointment after a few current happenings.

The defeat of the Black stars made the trends among other topics.

We take a look at why Ghanaians are disappointed and other topics that got netizens talking

#TeamGhana

Disappointment greeted Ghanaians as football fans and Ghanaians had their expectations cut short. The Ghana Black Stars were definitely not spared as netizens tuned the trolls a notch higher. #TeamGhana is currently number 1 trending subject on Twitter after last night’s game. The Ghana Black Stars lost to Comoros.

#TeamGhana made two goals as Comoros won by 3 goals. Some netizens got trolling, saying #TeamGhana should come home and register their sims with their Ghana Card.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Black Stars are expected to come home soon since they are out of the game.

Comoros

Comoros definitely made the trends after defeating Ghana. Some people say the Comoros National team was undermined by the Black Stars. The Comoros National team gave the Black Stars an unpleasant surprise as they won the game with three goals against Ghana’s two goals

Milo

One of the names that was not spared is the coach for the Ghana Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac. Some netizens blame Ghana’s defeat on the coach, saying he did not take proactive measures to push the team beyond the group stages of the AFCON 2021

Kyereh

One of the persons who won the hearts of many despite Ghana’s defeat is Daniel-Kofi Kyereh. The Ghanaian professional footballer who also played as a forward for FC St. Paul made it to the good books of football lovers. Some Ghanaians say he fought for the team and does not deserve to be trolled.

Anas

Investigative journalist Anas' has subtly been blamed for the woes of the Blackstars. Some say the truth in his expose about corruption in GFA went a long way to change the face of the football team. Anas’ number 12 expose which exposed some dirty corruption in the sports sector is currently at the centre of discussions as Ghanaians bemoan the impact on the game. There's however no evidence to prove any direct correlation

between the two incidents

