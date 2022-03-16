What is trending today?

Today, we bring you the news of the not-so-happy Manchester United fans, spoilt bet slips, backs and forths between tweeps alongside all the buzzing gists that are making the trends on the streets of Twitter.

GhanaWeb brings you all the topics and why they are trending.



Manchester United



What looked like an eventful game turned sour for Manchester United fans as the players did not live up to expectations.



The promising game with Atletico Madrid ended in a clean 1:0 against the Red Devils.



Football fans against Manchester United could not hide their excitements at the team’s loss as fans of the team equally expressed their disappointments at the outcome.



See some reactions below





Five years without a trophy for Manchester United ???? pic.twitter.com/73gRdO6cxg — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2022

Dear God.



You’ve seen how we have suffered as Manchester United fans for the last 9 years. Don’t let Atletico Madrid make us the laughing stock of the Premier League so early on in the Champions League knockouts.



Amen. — ًEllis. (@EIIisV3) March 15, 2022

Since Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United have bottled 11 trophies.



Since getting rid of him, Sporting have won 5.



Hindrance.



Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/2APt3jcmma — Mike (@MikeLUHG2) March 15, 2022

Social media sensation and influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon, is currently in the trends owing to a long unsettled brawl he has with musician, Archipalago.The brawl between the two resurfaced when the two dig up the old feud during a Twitter space session.

Netizens have been assessing the back and forth between the two.



See some reactions here:





archipalago paa Sheldon ein girlfriend dey resemble Akonfem like how…???? pic.twitter.com/OOAKQbnjj9 — KEN (@BraKhen11) March 16, 2022

Sheldon on the Timeline Sheldon with the slang pic.twitter.com/7zfzmhlUfj — Sey Banku ❤???????? (@sey_amen_) March 16, 2022

Ghanaian Musician, Archipalago, who is at the other end of the back and forth with Sheldon is also in the trends for making some comments netizens felt were sensitive and uncalled for.The musician made this comment in a Twitter space that was meant to address issues between Kumasi-based music group, Asakaa Boys, and others.

You can see the Asakaa boys were just teasing Palago, ???? but Palago take am personal — Captain Emanović (@NtimEmanovic) March 16, 2022

Your eye never tear ????????????‍♂️???? Palago be villager !! — RasKuada (@RasKuada) March 16, 2022

"Ghana is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to have a national scale E-Pharmacy and one of only a few countries in the world with a national scale E-pharmacy".#EGhana pic.twitter.com/SWhYgp1taC — I AM MAQICFINGERS (@princeofori2010) March 16, 2022

The E-Pharmacy: This initiative will improve access, efficiency and the availability of medicines across the country, especially in rural and less urban areas. This will make Ghana one of a handful of countries with a national scale e-pharmacy in the world.#EGhana pic.twitter.com/0oYuka8dL2 — Balotelli_de_2nd (Agenda 111) ???????????????????????????? (@MuhammadNtim) March 16, 2022

#EGhana is among today’s trends after some netizens praised the digitization drive of the ‘economic messiah’, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia The National Health Insurance Scheme joins the digitization drive after being digitized to help Ghanaians access stress-free medical care.

Coach for Chelsea Football Club, Tuchel, has been touted by some netizens as the best coach ever.



Songs of his praise come on the back of him being firm despite the team’s current situation.



The coach, who has asserted that they will continue to play as long as they have shirts and boots, has been manning his team well even though the team is going through tough times.



See how netizens sang his praise





We are truly blessed to have a manager like Thomas Tuchel during these difficult times. ???? pic.twitter.com/skeXD96JKx — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) March 15, 2022