0
Menu
News

What is trending today?

Social Media234 What is trending today?

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana seems to be bearing the brunt of external hardships in the global economy since it relies greatly on other countries to survive economically.

Ghanaians have taken to social media, lamenting the current hardships in the country and calling on the government to intervene and set the economy back on the right path.

GhanaWeb brings you all the rants and top stories making the trends today.

FreeSHS

Calls have been on the government to stop the free SHS Policy with the arguments being made by some Ghanaians that the initiative was introduced earlier than anticipated. They also blame the SHS on the overstretched economy.

The calls come on the back on the current economic hardship the country is currently facing.

See tweets below







Cedi

The Cedi continues to depreciate everyday. Reports have it that some forex bureaus are selling the Dollar at GHc8.

Ghanaians who engage in trade have taken to social media to lament about the depreciation of the cedi on a daily basis.

See how netizens are reacting to the cedi depreciation







Akufo-Addo

While lamenting the economic hardships, hikes in fuel prices, and increasing food prices, Ghanaians have asked the president of the country if this is what he promised them in his manifesto.

See tweets below







Up the Chels

Fans of Chelsea Football Club are currently on cloud 9 after the team qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League despite the current challenges the team seems to be going through.

The team, in yesterday’s game, scored two goals against Lille Olympique Sporting Club, popularly known as LOSC.

See tweets below:






Stonebwoy

Reggae dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, is currently in the trends after he was named to headline an event during Easter.

He is also scheduled to work on a remix to 'Jerusalem' with Ivorian singer, Alpha Blondy.

See tweets below:







Tuchel

A great team definitely has a great leader. Thomas Tuchel’s praise is still being sung by football fans as Chelsea scored two points against LOSC to book a slot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

People have attributed the progress of the team to Tuchel’s leadership qualities.

See tweets below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game