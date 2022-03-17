What is trending today?

Ghana seems to be bearing the brunt of external hardships in the global economy since it relies greatly on other countries to survive economically.

Ghanaians have taken to social media, lamenting the current hardships in the country and calling on the government to intervene and set the economy back on the right path.



GhanaWeb brings you all the rants and top stories making the trends today.



FreeSHS



Calls have been on the government to stop the free SHS Policy with the arguments being made by some Ghanaians that the initiative was introduced earlier than anticipated. They also blame the SHS on the overstretched economy.



The calls come on the back on the current economic hardship the country is currently facing.



See tweets below





.@stonebwoy has finally made good on his announcement to work on a remix to Jerusalem with Alpha Blondy. #yennews #yenghana https://t.co/AR6r0X31n2 — YEN.com.gh | Ghana Trending News ???? (@yencomgh) March 16, 2022

Nobody should get offended on this, but this free SHS thing just came sooner and faster than it should, we were not ready at all, we needed to implement it in a very unhurried form, but rather because of power, the NPP defy all odds and still risk doing it. #AMShow — WUNIMMI (@RobikinJ) March 17, 2022

Initially I thought the #FreeSHS was the leading policy our government has done but looking at the #YearOfRoads I’m tempted to change my mind. Asphalt here and there. — ???? (@OmanBaPa__) March 14, 2022

The Cedi continues to depreciate everyday. Reports have it that some forex bureaus are selling the Dollar at GHc8.



Ghanaians who engage in trade have taken to social media to lament about the depreciation of the cedi on a daily basis.



See how netizens are reacting to the cedi depreciation





Do something about the cedi depreciation, anything all. Arresting it, praying for it or whatever gimmicks we have previously said we were doing with it, just do something. My 1000gh that was worth $150 few weeks ago is now worth $125. At this rate, it will soon be worth nothing. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 17, 2022

He’s not obsessed with the cedi depreciation or the economy anymore? https://t.co/gW3LxCwdqO — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) March 16, 2022

Cedi depreciation: Some Forex bureaus, banks now sell a dollar at ¢8 https://t.co/SbRZSNLgCa¢8/ — Ekow Annan (@EkowskareAnnan) March 17, 2022

It’s like Akufo Addo assembled lunatics to form a government. pic.twitter.com/qpwJyxQ7eN — Kwaku O ???? ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) March 16, 2022

While lamenting the economic hardships, hikes in fuel prices, and increasing food prices, Ghanaians have asked the president of the country if this is what he promised them in his manifesto.

Is this man still alive? Can he look into Akufo Addo’s @NAkufoAddo face and tell him the truth? Such a sycophant. I feel shy he’s Muslim mpo. @Gen_Buhari_ @tabi_henry @tv3_ghana @NAkufoAddo @JoyNewsOnTV pic.twitter.com/W976kMpHN4 — Awal Mohammed Akroso ???????????? (@awalmohammeddu1) March 16, 2022

@Joy997FM #joysms Why isn’t the govt addressing the cedi depreciation crisis head on and directly? Where is the leadership? Why has the President , Vice President and Minister of Finance gone into hiding on this matter? — PoliticoGH (@ghana_politico) March 16, 2022

Proceeding to the Quarter Finals. Up the Chels???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Dhn11vIBM5 — Ja Loka (@_fels1) March 16, 2022

That is now five wins in a row in all competitions. With everything's that's been going on with the club at the moment, huge credit needs to be given to Tuchel and the players. Up the Chels ???? pic.twitter.com/AGjxV8jEvZ — CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCBlues_com) March 16, 2022

You know you made the right choice in life if you support this club. Up the Chels ????????????.



RETWEET to make Rival fans jealous ????. pic.twitter.com/Xlll3vFVPt — Awe (@Aweemmanuel21) March 16, 2022

#Stonebwoy???? will be Headlining another Big International Festival - Reggae Sundance on 13th April, 2022 at the 'Kparpendonske Plas' Eindhoven, Netherlands. #BhimNationGlobal ???????? pic.twitter.com/8FNOuIGvtl — 100%STREET® (@richdudegh) March 16, 2022

Reggae dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, is currently in the trends after he was named to headline an event during Easter.He is also scheduled to work on a remix to 'Jerusalem' with Ivorian singer, Alpha Blondy.

A great team definitely has a great leader. Thomas Tuchel’s praise is still being sung by football fans as Chelsea scored two points against LOSC to book a slot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.



People have attributed the progress of the team to Tuchel’s leadership qualities.



See tweets below:





Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on 'brilliant' #Chelsea fans following Lille victory in #UCL.https://t.co/SH2ZmilLhJ — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) March 17, 2022

Thomas Tuchel: "Once you work for Chelsea, you work at the limit. Every day. We stick together and try to overcome the situation together. I am very proud, very happy", via @AdamNewson. ???? #CFC



Credits to Tuchel: he's really doing amazing to protect the team and the club. ???????? pic.twitter.com/wC9RLy3yUa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2022