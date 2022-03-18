What is trending today?

Drawing an eventful week to an end, GhanaWeb brings you all the trends on Twitter, ranging from social to economics, entertainment, and all others.

Hushpuppi:



The infamous Nigerian cyber fraudster is in the trends after allegedly managing to perpetuate another round of fraud from his current base in prison.



The cyber fraudster is said to have committed $400,000 worth of fraud by using the internet café of the jail he is currently in, in the United States of America.



Tweeps could not hide their ‘awe’ at this latest act of his as some have touted him a legend.



Professor: we will create a scene, so we can be locked up in a jail.



Tokyo: but if we are in jail, we can’t pull the heist..



Professor: that’s were hushpuppi comes in ???? pic.twitter.com/TClkpPQIBG — xavi (@xavi27672636) March 17, 2022

Hushpuppi’s lawyer to the judge: pic.twitter.com/v0a1zIClAL — Alhaji Beardless Smallie????????‍♀️ (@SMiTHiE___) March 17, 2022

A man of bars will always make bars even behind bars.



Hushpuppi pic.twitter.com/p8qi858hDT — Tessy???? (@Tessygal) March 18, 2022

Abena Korkor - Stephen Appiah has message for you???? https://t.co/nYqBgV3gI5 — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) March 18, 2022

So, Stephen Appiah had to issue a whole full blown statement stating that he didn’t have an affair with Abena korkor. Asem nie — Bliss Kingg ???? (@KinggBliss) March 18, 2022

"l entreat my family, friends and well-wishers to disregard the offensive and provocative publications, and treat it with the contempt that it deserves".



Stephen Appiah — Grafpixel® (@Grafpixel1) March 17, 2022

Kwadwo sheldon te Patang y3 “gotta” “shitttt” “assss nigggas” “wtf nigggaaa”



Awurade dodowa Patang ???? If you boys see say I get accent make you no bore???? — Dr. Sneaker Nyame (Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) March 17, 2022

Sheldon on the Timeline Sheldon with the slang pic.twitter.com/7zfzmhlUfj — Sey Banku ❤???????? (@sey_amen_) March 16, 2022

Free shs is the reason why the economy is how it is. How can you be paying for boarding fees when there’s an shs in every district? End the teacher and nursing training allowance too. #joySMS — Kwame Agyei (@Roak_gh) March 18, 2022

We all know that the NPP wants to cancel free SHS cus we don’t even have money to pay for the salaries of government workers. This man has been sent to test the waters to see how Ghanaians will react to this. We weren’t born last night so las las the suspension will come. #JoySMS — aqcosua* (@aqcosua) March 18, 2022

Free SHS was a burden on the government but I would not deny the fact that many low earned families enjoyed and still enjoys it. #AMSHOW — Aboagye ™ (@aboagyegb) March 18, 2022

Bipolar:



Bipolar is also in the trends after media personality, Abena Korkor, released another list of men she allegedly has slept with, a few days ago.



Some netizens have asked her to stop using her mental condition as means to call out men when she deems fit.



They have noted that the story would have been different if a male was doing the same thing she is doing with the excuse of having bipolar.



As Abena Korkor dey misbehave in the name her being Bipolar them feminists are all quiet. If some bro abuse her right now e be there u go see all of them in their numbers with big big grammar . — CAPTAINPLANET4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) March 17, 2022

she dey take the supposed bipolar hype IG page???????? https://t.co/XUveVIk7hd — dracojeremy???? (@jeremyb___) March 18, 2022