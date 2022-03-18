What is trending today?

0
Drawing an eventful week to an end, GhanaWeb brings you all the trends on Twitter, ranging from social to economics, entertainment, and all others.

Hushpuppi:

The infamous Nigerian cyber fraudster is in the trends after allegedly managing to perpetuate another round of fraud from his current base in prison.

The cyber fraudster is said to have committed $400,000 worth of fraud by using the internet café of the jail he is currently in, in the United States of America.

Tweeps could not hide their ‘awe’ at this latest act of his as some have touted him a legend.

See tweets below:





Stephen Appiah:

Ghanaian football sensation, Stephen Appiah, is currently trending after he cleared the air on his alleged involvement with media personality, Abena Korkor.

The football player said he had only met her at public events where she requested for pictures and nothing else.

Tweeps have been reacting to the conflicting narrations.

See tweets below:







Sheldon

Social Media influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon, is in the trends again after another Twitter space was held by tweep, @ BigHommieFlee.

Some tweeps have said Sheldon was influenced by the host to utter slangs when that is not a thing he is known for, and particularly too since he lives right here in Ghana.

See tweets below:





Free SHS:

The Free Senior High School policy is still in the trends after some netizens asked for it to be halted for the time being as it is currently overstretching the economy.

An NPP MP who also suggested the same was dragged by some persons on the streets of Twitter, who are in support of the continuous running of the policy.

See tweets below:





Bipolar:

Bipolar is also in the trends after media personality, Abena Korkor, released another list of men she allegedly has slept with, a few days ago.

Some netizens have asked her to stop using her mental condition as means to call out men when she deems fit.

They have noted that the story would have been different if a male was doing the same thing she is doing with the excuse of having bipolar.

See tweets below:





