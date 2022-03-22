What is trending today?

0
Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As Ghana braces up for the World Cup playoff on Friday against Nigeria, Twitter keeps buzzing with Ghanaians asking questions and making suggestions aimed at pushing Ghana to qualify.

GhanaWeb brings you the details and some of the trending stories making rounds on social media.

Daterush

Tweeps cannot seem to get over the last episode of the much-touted matchmaking show, Date Rush on TV3.

Date Rush is still in the trends as netizens are still talking about the participants and their contributions on the show.

See tweets below:







Nigeria

Nigeria is currently in the trends as Ghanaians anticipate the awaited World Cup playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Accra.

Some Ghanaians have also been talking about their expectations for the game against Nigeria.

See tweets below:







OttoAddo

The current coach for the Ghana Black Stars, Otto Addo, is in the trends after he announced his picks for players scheduled to play in the World Cup playoffs.

Some persons have been questioning his choices ahead of the game.

See tweets below:







Dede

Ghanaian football striker, Dede Ayew is in the trends after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Ghanaians feel his absence is going to have an impact on the performance of the Black Stars in the World Cup playoffs.

Humour was not spared a breathing space as Ghanaians jumped on this and started asking questions.

See tweets below:







Alfred Duncan

Ghanaians have expressed their disappointments after the list of the squad playing in the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria was released.

Ghanaian professional footballer, Joseph Alfred Duncan, who plays for Fiorentina as a midfielder, was one of the players people expected to make the list.

Twitter is currently buzzing as football fans punch holes in the list.

See tweets below:





