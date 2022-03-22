What is trending today?

As Ghana braces up for the World Cup playoff on Friday against Nigeria, Twitter keeps buzzing with Ghanaians asking questions and making suggestions aimed at pushing Ghana to qualify.

GhanaWeb brings you the details and some of the trending stories making rounds on social media.



Daterush



Tweeps cannot seem to get over the last episode of the much-touted matchmaking show, Date Rush on TV3.



Date Rush is still in the trends as netizens are still talking about the participants and their contributions on the show.



See tweets below:





Guy: I’m a generous guy I never cheat



Me:#daterush pic.twitter.com/ZTmZGq4T5f — Give me Head???? (@Goodand04255692) March 20, 2022

Nigeria is currently in the trends as Ghanaians anticipate the awaited World Cup playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Accra.



Some Ghanaians have also been talking about their expectations for the game against Nigeria.



See tweets below:





This is why ???????? Kamaldeen Sulemana is missing the World Cup play off ties vs Nigeria ⬇️ https://t.co/ZsBZIMn7HQ — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 22, 2022

Ghana Black stars squad is out. Now I can boldly say we won’t score Nigeria less than 4 goals in Baba Yara. And we’re going to win the World Cup as well. — Ghana Yesu☦️ (@ghyesu_) March 22, 2022

✈️ ???????? Felix Afena-Gyan on his way to Ghana to join the squad ahead of the World Cup play-offs v Nigeria.



This will be the first time the 19 y/o is honoring a call-up. pic.twitter.com/hm2x6noQj1 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 21, 2022

The current coach for the Ghana Black Stars, Otto Addo, is in the trends after he announced his picks for players scheduled to play in the World Cup playoffs.Some persons have been questioning his choices ahead of the game.

See tweets below:





Felix Afena Gyan Is Ready For Black Stars, Thanks Otto Addo and Chris Hughton ???????????? pic.twitter.com/BrxzKN2dog — Danny↙️ ???????? (@HighlyReligious) March 21, 2022

After seeing Otto Addo squad all I can say is, the midfield of BlackStars is the engine of the team so the game should be stopped in the midfield that's all.???????? — Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) March 22, 2022

Is this the Black Stars squad we were all praying for? Chale GFA go make things hard for Otto Addo. Ei???? — Sixteen Years ???????????? (@_16_years) March 22, 2022

Pentecost clapping leader Dede Ayew is suspended for the game against Nigeria… No clapping for the boys ???? — Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) ???? (@kwaku_majesty_) March 22, 2022

Ghanaian football striker, Dede Ayew is in the trends after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.Ghanaians feel his absence is going to have an impact on the performance of the Black Stars in the World Cup playoffs.Humour was not spared a breathing space as Ghanaians jumped on this and started asking questions.

Dede Ayew didn’t get a call up but Jordan did lmao GFA is a joke man!! It’s either both won’t get or only Dede cos he’s more handworking than that lazy bum — Freddie, The Creator ???? (@yrnrgee00) March 22, 2022

The school u go wey pass through you or you wey just pass through? How many we go talk you people say the red card Dede collect for the Afcon nor allow am for this game. https://t.co/Z7dQx3aK6g — Citizen Mase ???????? (@CitizenMase) March 22, 2022

Andre Dede Ayew didn’t get a call up against Nigeria, but wait oh!! who go do the clapping and the juju give we? — CORROSIVE  RULE ???????????? (@yawdevil_) March 22, 2022

No alfred duncan , jeffery schllup, salisu mohamed . No semnyo . They just did edited the list . Lmao — kwabena konadu addo (@CalebBoonu07) March 22, 2022

If these players are not called I will go bonker, I will make this street difficult for some people. Jeffrey Schlupp



Emmanuel Gyasi



Majeed Ashimeru



Alfred Duncan — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) March 20, 2022

You lot are giving the GFA stick for nothing.



Alfred Duncan is not interested in playing for Ghana anymore. He had the chance and said no.



Make peace with it and stop blaming the GFA.



They are guilty of many things but Alfred Duncan is NOT one of them, trust me. — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) March 22, 2022

Ghanaians have expressed their disappointments after the list of the squad playing in the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria was released.Ghanaian professional footballer, Joseph Alfred Duncan, who plays for Fiorentina as a midfielder, was one of the players people expected to make the list.Twitter is currently buzzing as football fans punch holes in the list.